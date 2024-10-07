Local Business Launches “Fill The Truck” For Hurricane Helene Victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thank you to all who have helped spread the word for the “FILL THE TRUCKS!”, campaign for North Carolina. However, they are asking that people no longer bring clothing due to a heavy influx of clothing we just received. Outside of clothing, please continue to utilize the list below for further donations.

We are accepting donations of the following essential items:

• Non-perishable food items

• Sports Drinks (powdered packets)

• Hydration Packs (powder form)

• Baby Wipes

• Diapers (children and adults)

• Baby Formula

• Bug Spray

• Sunscreen

• Plastic Utensils

• Manual Can Openers

• Trash Bags (13 gal. or contractor bags)

• Cleaning Supplies

• Plastic Sheeting/Tarps

• Toothbrushes

• Toothpaste

• Toiletries/Sanitation Items

• Pet Food (dog & cat)

• Hand Sanitizer

• Sanitizer Wipes

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Heavy Duty Work Gloves

• Socks – All Sizes (unopened)

For monetary donations visit: https://gofund.me/a4b7fe1f

This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and make a real difference for those who have been affected by this disaster. Many areas are in urgent need, and every contribution counts.