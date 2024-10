FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash Sunday night in Fort Wayne left a man in critical condition.

Just before 8 p.m., Fort Wayne police say a sedan collided with a truck on Clinton Street near Parnell Ave., sending the truck into a taffic light pole. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor. There is a person in custody, however, at the time of the release, charges have not been determined.