October 7, 2024
Local News

A Mulitiple County Pursuit Ends In Crash

by David Scheie0
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened on Monday afternoon.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker says the pursuit started in Huntington County before moving into Allen County.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the chase eventually entered Whitley County, where officers deployed multiple stop sticks to disable the suspect’s truck.

The ISP then conducted a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle that eventually stopped the suspect near C.R. 200 S and State Road 9, and the man was then taken into custody.

Police have not yet disclosed why the pursuit started or the name of the man involved.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Mom to be Sentenced for Neglect

Kayla Blakeslee

Jobs Coming to Steuben County with Company Expansion

WOWO News

Fort Wayne man arrested, accused of molesting young girl

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.