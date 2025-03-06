March 6, 2025
One Dead After Wednesday Morning Incident

by David Scheie0
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call of a naked man brandishing a gun in a neighborhood southwest of Huntertown at about 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Responding officers found the man in the street in the 4900 block of Halsley Court.

After a brief confrontation, the man was tased and arrested by police.

When they checked the home he’d come from, they found a person inside dead.

43-year-old Taurean Lateef Hayden reportedly told police he’d shot the victim.

He’s in jail on a charge of murder.

Further details are pending investigation.

