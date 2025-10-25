October 25, 2025
Local Restaurant Helps Those Struggling To Afford Meals

by Alyssa Foster0
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A local restaurant has become known for its willingness to help those struggling to afford meals.

Tara Eltzroth, the manager of Nick’s Kitchen, says she never wants the cost of food to be a barrier for those in the community. 

After a gentleman came to the restaurant and asked if they could feed him, Eltzroth said she gave him a hot meal and paid for it herself without hesitation. 

21 Alive News says that after another customer asked if helping people was a regular occurrence, Eltzroth needed to formalize her efforts. 

The Choose Kindness Binder, a green binder covered with stickers, contains meal vouchers organized by category and includes breakfast, lunch and kids’ meals. 

People can donate meal vouchers, cash or gift cards to be added to the binder for those who cannot afford a meal. 

When those instances arise, the Choose Kindness Binder covers the cost. 

The binder has helped many families already, including coverage for a full family’s breakfast. 

Eltzroth says she credits the community’s support for making the program possible, and she is hoping that it will expand even more during the holiday season.

