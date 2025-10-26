Bird Flu Updates

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A case of bird flu has been detected in Northeast Indiana.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the latest case was confirmed positive on October 21 at a LaGrange County commercial egg layer.

It’s the fifth case in the region since the beginning of the month.

Once testing is complete to determine that the virus is no longer present in the affected birds, the current quarantine will be lifted.

All poultry owners should remain aware and should report any signs of the illness in their flocks. Some symptoms in poultry include a lack of energy, decreased egg production, sudden death and respiratory issues.

While the bird flu should be reported, there is not a food safety risk for humans consuming cooked poultry, eggs or pasteurized dairy products.