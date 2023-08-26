Local woman enters plea deal in connection to trafficking a 16-year-old in exchange for drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local woman said she trafficked a teenager for sex to get drugs.

48-year-old Brandy Treace told Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns she asked the teenager “to have sex with our drug dealer for crack cocaine” and added that she and the 16-year-old had a drug problem at that time.

According to the Journal Gazette, in 2021, Treace was charged with promoting child sexual trafficking, neglecting a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and invasion of privacy.

According to her plea deal, for trafficking the teenager, she will spend six years in prison and will have two years of probation.

In a probable cause affidavit, the victim indicated that she was introduced to crack cocaine by Treace, who told her “Just try it, it’s not that bad.”

Texts between the victim, the drug dealer, Treace, and an unidentified man recounting everything that the victim had been through were discovered by police.

The text messages confirmed that under the persuasion of Treace, the teenager arranged sexual meetings with the drug dealer in order to get crack.

Treace’s sentencing is scheduled for September 22 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

The terms of Treace’s plea deal will have to be accepted by Judge Gull. If Judge Gull does not accept the plea deal, then Treace’s original plea of not guilty will be restored.