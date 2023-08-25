Railroad crossing closures planned for next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Allen County Highway Department) – Tuesday 8/29/2023 through Wednesday 8/30/2023 Genesee & Wyoming Railroad will have intermittent closures of the tracks listed below for approximately 1-2 hours at each location.
NEW HAVEN:
East Paulding Rd. between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road
ALLEN COUNTY:
Hartzell Rd. between Maples Road and Tillman Road
Maples Rd. between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road
Hoffman Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
Monroeville Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
Flatrock Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
Hoagland Rd. between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road
Barkley Rd. between Minnich Road Enemhiser Road
Scheuman Rd. between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road
Emenhiser Rd. between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road
South County Line Rd. between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road
ADAMS COUNTY:
West 1100 North
West 1000 North
West 900 North
Piqua Road/CR 850N