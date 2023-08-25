Railroad crossing closures planned for next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Allen County Highway Department) – Tuesday 8/29/2023 through Wednesday 8/30/2023 Genesee & Wyoming Railroad will have intermittent closures of the tracks listed below for approximately 1-2 hours at each location.

NEW HAVEN:

East Paulding Rd. between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road

ALLEN COUNTY:

Hartzell Rd. between Maples Road and Tillman Road

Maples Rd. between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road

Hoffman Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Monroeville Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Flatrock Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Hoagland Rd. between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road

Barkley Rd. between Minnich Road Enemhiser Road

Scheuman Rd. between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road

Emenhiser Rd. between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road

South County Line Rd. between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road

ADAMS COUNTY:

West 1100 North

West 1000 North

West 900 North

Piqua Road/CR 850N