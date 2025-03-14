March 14, 2025
Indiana News

Logansport Police Officer Placed On Administrative Leave

by Network Indiana0

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WOWO) — Officer Cody Scott is being charged with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, both Level 6 Felonies.

Scott and his wife are accused of forcing a child in their care to stand outside with a disturbing sign.

Court documents suggest this may not have been an isolated incident, with other instances of making dependents hold demeaning signs.

The Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety Committee will conduct an internal investigation into Scott’s future employment once the criminal investigation is complete.

