Elkhart PD Accepting Applications For “2025 Spring Citizens Academy”

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The Citizens Academy is a program that helps attendees learn more about how the police department operates on a daily basis.

It’s a 10-week program for citizens to attend a class once each week and learn about narcotics investigations, SWAT, K9, defensive tactics, professional standards, crime scene investigations, and more.

The academy starts on April 15 and wraps up on June 17. Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years old and can apply on the Elkhart Police Department’s website.