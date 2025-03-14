Appeal For Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) — Attorneys for Richard Allen have appealed his conviction for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison on Dec. 20, 2024, for the Delphi murders. His attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday, March 11. They are challenging both his conviction and sentencing.

Two appellate lawyers, Stacy Uliana and Mark Leeman, have joined Allen’s legal team.

Under normal circumstances, the notice would have been filed within 30 days of sentencing. However, a Motion to Correct Errors filed by the defense paused the deadline. The appeal was submitted less than 30 days after the trial judge denied the Motion to Correct Errors.

The clerk now has 30 days to assemble the case record. The court reporter has 45 days to file the transcript, though additional time may be requested due to the case’s complexity.

In the Motion to Correct Errors, Allen’s attorneys raised concerns about his trial, including claims he was denied his right to counsel before his initial hearing, issues with his safekeeping order that kept him in a state prison for over a year before the trial, and disputes over the evidence presented by the prosecution and excluded by the defense.