Long-Time Allen County Public Servant Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown has announced she will not seek a fifth term in office, and says she will retired after more than four decades in public service at the end of her current term.

Brown would be up for re-election next year and says she wants to focus on her family, friends and church life.

She began her public service career working in the treasurer’s office and served two terms as treasurer as well as two terms as clerk of courts.

Her current term ends December 31 of 2026.