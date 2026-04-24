Louisiana Several People Wounded After Shooting Erupts Inside Busy Louisiana Mall: Police

(FOX NEWS) — Local and federal law enforcement agencies responded to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Thursday after gunfire broke out inside the shopping center’s food court.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed at least 10 people were wounded, with two people in critical condition, according to a report from local outlet WAFB.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry confirmed the shooting just before 2 p.m. local time in a statement on X, asking the public to avoid the area.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said “a weapon or weapons” were discharged in the food court.

FBI New Orleans and Louisiana State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital they are responding to assist.

“Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials,” Landry said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, or if any suspects have been detained.

Murrill said she has spoken to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, who is “actively monitoring the situation.”

Mall of Louisiana is the largest mall in the state, and the sole regional mall in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.