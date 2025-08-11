Lyme Disease On The Rise

OHIO, (WOWO) — Public Health Officials are concerned as Lyme Disease cases are on the rise in Ohio.

The number of cases have more than tripled in the last decade and recently, even singer Justin Timberlake has announced that he’s suffering from it.

WOSU reports that one big reason behind it according to experts at The Ohio State University is the migration of deer ticks which are much smaller and harder to see than dog ticks or wood ticks.

Deer Ticks also carry the Lyme Disease bacteria more so than others.

Buckeye State Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in other tick and mosquito borne diseases.