Lifejackets And Safety On The Water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 33 people drowned in the state last year.

Conservation officer David Moss is urging Hoosiers to wear a U.S. Coastguard-approved life jacket, emphasizing that it’s a simple step that can save lives.

He says that even strong swimmers can drown, and that a life jacket provides an essential layer of safety.

Moss also recommends a “throw, don’t go” approach-toss a flotation device to someone in distress rather than jumping in yourself-and to always let someone know your whereabouts when you’re near the water.