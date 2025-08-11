August 11, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Lifejackets And Safety On The Water

by David Scheie0
red textiles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 33 people drowned in the state last year.

Conservation officer David Moss is urging Hoosiers to wear a U.S. Coastguard-approved life jacket, emphasizing that it’s a simple step that can save lives.

He says that even strong swimmers can drown, and that a life jacket provides an essential layer of safety.

Moss also recommends a “throw, don’t go” approach-toss a flotation device to someone in distress rather than jumping in yourself-and to always let someone know your whereabouts when you’re near the water.

Related posts

Influx of Burmese Refugees Expected

WOWO News

Childhood obesity rates expanding

Brian Ford

Northen Wells and Bluffton-Harrison Announce Split

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.