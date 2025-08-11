August 11, 2025
Ohio’s Pot Boom

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — It’s been just over a year since recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio – and in that time – the Buckeye State has raked in nearly 1-billion dollars in tax revenue.

State Lawmakers are looking at exactly how to spend the money according to NBC4-i Columbus.

New legislation has been introduced which would allow counties to impose their own taxes on cannabis but would earmark the funds to be used for community, cultural or arts and entertainment projects.

A competing bill would channel 36 percent of the overall revenue into the State’s General Fund and decrease maximum THC levels.

