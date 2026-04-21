Lawmakers Support Major Investment in Indiana Child Care Voucher Program

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) State leaders in Indiana are supporting a major new investment aimed at expanding access to child care assistance for low-income families across the state.

Officials say an additional 200 million dollars would be directed toward the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program, which helps eligible families cover the cost of child care. The proposal was approved by the State Budget Committee and is expected to help reopen enrollment for an estimated 14,000 additional children.

Lawmakers say the expansion is designed to support working parents by increasing access to safe and reliable child care while also strengthening workforce participation across the state. The program currently serves tens of thousands of children statewide and is federally supported, with eligibility based on household income and employment status.

Under the plan, priority enrollment would go to certain groups, including siblings of current voucher holders, infants, and children between the ages of 3 and 5. The proposal also includes exemptions for foster and kinship care children, children with special needs, homeless children, children of child care workers, and children of Ivy Tech students.

State officials say the broader goal is to expand early learning opportunities while helping families maintain stable employment. Lawmakers also note that additional legislation passed this session supports employer-based child care incentives to further increase availability.

According to state data, child care capacity at regulated facilities has increased over the past year, but demand continues to outpace availability in many communities.