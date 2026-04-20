April 20, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Madison County Pair Accused in $200K Retail Theft Scheme

by Brian Ford0
"Handcuffs" by Luctheo, License

ANDERSON, IND. (WOWO) Two people from Madison County are facing multiple felony charges after police say they stole roughly 200-thousand dollars in merchandise from several retail stores across central Indiana.

Authorities say the investigation began when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence. According to local law enforcement, one suspect was observed loading tools into a truck at the scene.

A search of the property uncovered a large amount of stolen merchandise believed to be connected to thefts at Home Depot, Lowe’s and Meijer locations in the region.

Investigators say the recovered items were part of a broader pattern of organized retail theft spanning multiple incidents.

Both suspects have been charged with organized retail theft, theft, and corrupt business influence as the investigation continues.

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