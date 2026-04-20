Madison County Pair Accused in $200K Retail Theft Scheme

ANDERSON, IND. (WOWO) Two people from Madison County are facing multiple felony charges after police say they stole roughly 200-thousand dollars in merchandise from several retail stores across central Indiana.

Authorities say the investigation began when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence. According to local law enforcement, one suspect was observed loading tools into a truck at the scene.

A search of the property uncovered a large amount of stolen merchandise believed to be connected to thefts at Home Depot, Lowe’s and Meijer locations in the region.

Investigators say the recovered items were part of a broader pattern of organized retail theft spanning multiple incidents.

Both suspects have been charged with organized retail theft, theft, and corrupt business influence as the investigation continues.