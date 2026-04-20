April 20, 2026
Local NewsNational News

FBI, NSA Warn of Ongoing Router Security Threat

by Brian Ford0

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Federal authorities are warning Americans to take immediate steps to secure their internet routers after disrupting a cyber operation linked to Russian intelligence.

The FBI recently carried out a court-authorized action to dismantle part of a network of compromised home and small office routers, according to FOX Business. Investigators say the operation targeted devices that had been exploited by a unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Officials say hackers used known vulnerabilities in certain routers to hijack Domain Name System settings, allowing them to redirect internet traffic and steal login credentials. The compromised devices were located in at least 23 states and were used to support espionage efforts targeting military, government and critical infrastructure sectors, according to FOX Business.

Authorities say the operation reset affected router settings and blocked further access by the hackers without disrupting normal device function or collecting personal user data.

The FBI, along with other federal and international partners, is now urging users to take preventive steps to protect their devices. Recommended actions include updating router firmware, replacing outdated or unsupported equipment, changing default usernames and passwords, and disabling remote access features.

Officials say simply rebooting a router may not be enough to eliminate the threat and stress that ongoing vigilance is needed to protect personal and professional networks.

Related posts

Huntington County crash kills five-year-old boy

Tom Franklin

Ohio State Fair cancels traditional events for second year in a row due to coronavirus fears

Brian Ford

Windmill Winter Wonderland returns to Kendallville

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.