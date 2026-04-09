ACLU Of Indiana And Miami Correctional Facility Deaths

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WOWO) — The ACLU of Indiana is calling for an urgent investigation into the Miami Correctional Facility following the deaths of two men held in federal immigration custody in less than 60 days.

The civil rights organization is raising alarms over medical care, oversight, and the treatment of detainees at the Bunker Hill facility, which began housing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees last year.

The deaths have cast a spotlight on the conditions inside the high-medium security state prison:

Feb. 18, 2026: Lorth Sim, 59, a lawful permanent resident from Cambodia, was found unresponsive in his cell. The coroner cited cardiovascular disease and complications from diabetes as the cause of death.

April 1, 2026: Tuan Van Bui, 55, a Vietnamese native who had lived in the U.S. for over 25 years, also died after being found unresponsive. His cause of death remains under investigation.

“Two deaths in less than two months raise serious concerns about conditions inside the facility,” the ACLU stated in a release. “Official statements… do not answer the critical questions about whether people detained are receiving adequate medical monitoring and timely access to care.”

In August 2025, the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) signed a two-year agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to house up to 1,000 ICE detainees.

The financial incentive for the state is significant. Indiana receives between $291 and $294 per detainee, per day. This is nearly four times the daily cost of housing a standard state inmate at the same facility. As of early 2026, approximately 550 detainees were being held at the site.

The deaths follow months of reported “condition concerns” from advocacy groups. A hotline operated by *Freedom for Immigrants* reportedly received nearly 70 calls in December 2025 alone. Detainees say they experienced:

Severe medical neglect.

Inadequate food portions.

Physical abuse by guards.

Congressional oversight visits have also flagged issues with medical staffing levels and the scope of care provided by Centurion Health, the facility’s private medical contractor.

The ACLU argues that under the Fifth Amendment, civil immigration detainees are entitled to humane conditions that do not constitute punishment.

The organization is calling on elected officials and the IDOC to release more information. They are specifically advocating for the restoration of the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, which was closed in 2025, to provide an internal mechanism for reporting abuse and neglect.

“The deaths of Mr. Sim and Mr. Bui must be a turning point,” the ACLU said. “Indiana and federal officials must act now to protect the dignity, safety, health, and rights of every person held in ICE custody.”

Individuals with direct knowledge of conditions at the facility are encouraged to report concerns to the DHS Office of Inspector General at 1-800-323-8603 or contact the ACLU of Indiana directly.