Major Electric Grid Updates In Progress in Ohio

WAUSEON, OH (WOWO) Fulton County residents can expect more reliable electricity by the end of 2026, following the completion of a new project announced Thursday by FirstEnergy.

WTOL Toledo 11 reports that the project includes a new substation and a nine-mile transmission line, designed to help prevent or minimize the impact of power outages for Toledo Edison customers in Delta Village, Fulton Township, Pike Township, Swan Creek Township, and York Township.

The substation will tie into the existing Sydney Substation, allowing crews to restore service more quickly during outages. Work on the project is already underway.

This initiative is part of FirstEnergy’s larger $28 billion Energize365 investment program, which began earlier this year and will continue through 2029 to modernize the electrical grid.