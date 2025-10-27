Butler Woman Injured After Car Rolls Into Cornfield on SR 8

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) — A Butler woman was injured Friday afternoon after her car rolled several times off State Road 8, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Henry Hilger said 23-year-old Taevyn Shultz was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound when the car veered off the road around 12:55 p.m. Shultz was unable to regain control, and the vehicle hit a ditch before rolling multiple times into a cornfield on the north side of the roadway.

Shultz suffered an abrasion to her head and reported neck pain. No passengers were inside the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

Damage to the Pontiac was estimated at $7,000. The crash remains under investigation.