Man Arrested in Alleged Child Molesting Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested following an ongoing investigation of a child molestation case.

Just before 11 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2024, The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 53-year-old David Michael Souder. The arrest follows an investigation by Detective Kenneth Johnson of the FWPD Crimes Against Persons Section, who was assigned to the case after receiving notification from the Indiana Department of Child Services on July 28, 2023.

The investigation began when the Department of Child Services alerted authorities of the alleged incident. A forensic interview was conducted with the child involved, during which she disclosed being a victim of child sexual abuse. The interview identified Souder as the alleged perpetrator.

Following the completion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Souder, leading to his arrest. He is now facing preliminary charges that include two counts of Child Molesting, classified as Level 1 Felonies, and one count of Child Molesting, classified as a Level 4 Felony.

The joint efforts of several agencies were influential in advancing the case. Detective Johnson received support from the Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, Indiana DCS, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center (FWSATC), FWPD Victim’s Assistance, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department-Warrants Division.

Souder is currently being held at the Allen County Jail, pending his initial court appearance.