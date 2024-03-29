Fort Wayne Mourns the Passing of Mayor Tom Henry: Leaders Reflect on His Legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne residents are mourning the loss of Mayor Tom Henry, a dedicated public servant who passed away after a medical emergency stemming from his battle with late-stage stomach cancer. Mayor Henry, who announced his diagnosis on February 26, was known for his tireless dedication to the city and its citizens, even amid personal tragedy following the loss of his wife, Cindy, to pancreatic cancer.

In the wake of Mayor Henry’s passing, government officials and community leaders have come forward to pay tribute to his enduring legacy.

“The passing of Mayor Tom Henry is truly a sad day for the City of Fort Wayne,” remarked Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp. “Mayor Henry has fought to make our city and our county a better place for everyone. With additions like Promenade Park and the ever-growing skyline of downtown Fort Wayne, the positive legacy of Mayor Henry will be seen and felt for decades.”

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl noted, “Mayor Henry embodied his city every single day, and he also transformed it during his historic tenure as mayor… Fort Wayne is a strong city, and it was made stronger because of the Henrys’ four decades of public service.”

Governor Eric Holcomb stated “The love and support the city long showered upon him was surpassed only by his unwavering affection for it. No matter where you were from, Mayor Tom was the kind of positive leader who made you feel like moving there because of the long list of new things going on and he was smiling about it.” Holcomb then went on to say “I’ll treasure our conversations, sharing a stage, and his inspirational dignified demeanor. He was a Mayor’s mayor, but also a Governor’s Mayor. You could call him for anything, for advice or about a loved one, and I did. Janet and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his community of friends, coworkers and most importantly his blessed legendary family during such a difficult time. It’s been said, that for those who walk with the Lord, goodbyes are never forever. It’s my hope and prayer, that now that he has been reunited with his bride, Cindy, his soul can rest knowing his work here is done, and we shall all meet again for a laugh or two.”

Local legislators, including House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta and State Rep. Kyle Miller, praised Mayor Henry’s commitment to public service and his profound impact on Fort Wayne’s growth and development.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said “As a friend and mentor, his absence leaves a void not only in our city’s leadership but in our hearts.” She adds “Mayor Henry’s vision and dedication have indelibly shaped Fort Wayne, and his spirit will continue to inspire us. In this time of loss, I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and to all who grieve. Let us remember Mayor Henry for his unparalleled service to Fort Wayne and for the compassionate, steadfast friend he was to many, including myself. ”

Councilman Geoff Paddock shared “I know there is great sadness being shared by all of the Henry Family today, and the hearts of all Fort Wayne citizens are broken. We mourn this great loss to our community. But we must pledge to carry on his legacy, as he would want us to do.”

The Henry family, in a statement, mentioned Mayor Henry’s dedication and integrity. “Mayor Henry was a man of the highest character – a true servant leader who devoted his entire adult life to the betterment of Fort Wayne and its residents,” they shared. “We mourn the loss of Tom with the rest of our community, but we also take great comfort in knowing that he is once again with his beautiful Cindy.”

As the city bids farewell to Mayor Tom Henry, his spirit of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of Fort Wayne residents.

