Karl Bandemer Sworn in as Acting Mayor of Fort Wayne Following Mayor Tom Henry’s Passing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Today, Karl Bandemer took the oath of office as acting mayor of the City of Fort Wayne, stepping into the role following the passing of Mayor Tom Henry last evening. The solemn ceremony, held in accordance with state law and city ordinance, saw Bandemer sworn in by Adam Henry, nephew of the late Mayor Henry.

As deputy mayor since October 2013, Bandemer brings over 50 years of experience in both local government and business to his new position. His leadership and expertise have been critical in numerous projects that have contributed to Fort Wayne’s growth and development over the past decade.

Prior to his tenure as deputy mayor, Bandemer held various leadership roles, including vice president of downtown development for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Economic Development Alliance (now known as Greater Fort Wayne Inc) from 2010 to 2013. His background also includes serving as the City’s economic development director from 1981 to 1986, as well as leadership positions in the private sector and within regional planning organizations.

Reflecting on his new responsibilities, Bandemer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under Mayor Henry and acknowledged the challenges ahead. “I was honored to serve under Mayor Henry. He and I were close, and this is a very difficult time for his family, friends, City employees, and our entire community,” Bandemer stated. “I want to reassure the public that through the collective efforts of the office of the mayor and the leadership team in the major divisions, City government will continue to operate as normal to meet the needs of the public we serve.”

In addition to Bandemer’s appointment, Garry Morr, who has served as the City’s controller since April 2018, was sworn in as deputy mayor. Morr has over 40 years of experience in local government finance,.