FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers have arrested a man connected to Saturday evening’s deadly shooting.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to W. Wildwood Ave. for a shooting where they found a woman lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Miles, 53, was arrested shortly after the shooting near Bowser and McKinnie Avenues.

He has been preliminarily charged with Murder with a Firearm enhancement.