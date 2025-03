FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A small fire broke out at Autumn Woods Apartments Friday evening.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to calls of the fire around 7 p.m. and arrived to find a small fire near the electrical panel. The fire near the panel was quickly put out.

An active fire was also found in the walls extending toward the attic.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.