BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Bluffton Police Department shut down the intersection of Main Street and S.R. 124 after a gas leak on Saturday.

Officers say they believe a driver left the roadway and hit a gas pipeline along the side of the road.

Utility crews worked to fix the leak for hours following the incident.

The intersection has been reopened, and the driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries in the crash.