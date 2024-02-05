GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has named Marcia Linsky, a public defender in Allen County, as the victim of a stabbing Saturday night in Grabill.

Court documents say 60-year-old Charles Calvert attempted to stage the scene before calling police.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say Calvert called 911 around 8:30 p.m. and reported Linsky had “come at him with a knife.” When police arrived, Calvert was standing in his driveway when police arrived to the scene a few minutes later.

Calvert told officers he and Linsky were arguing and holding knives when she tried to attack him.

It all allegedly stemmed from a dispute over how to cut onions.

During the investigation, police say they think Calvert staged the scene, placing the knives near the body. They also never found any chopped onions–just an onion peel in the trash.

Calvert is charged with murder.