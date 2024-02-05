Saint Francis football player ID’d as weekend shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A University of Saint Francis football player has been identified as the victim in a shooting Saturday night near Lakeside Park.

The coroner named 19-year-old Jayden Morris, of Fort Wayne, as the sixth homicide this year in Allen County.

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne police responded to the 1200 block of Rivermet Avenue. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Morris graduated from South Side High School and was a freshman at USF.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.