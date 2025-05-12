STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana has taken a significant step to curb predatory vehicle towing practices and a new overhaul begins next month.

Lawmakers have passed House Enrolled Act 1390, a new law aimed at increasing transparency, capping fees, along with offering significant protection for drivers and businesses. The move comes after Indiana was identified as the worst state in the nation for predatory towing, with commercial truckers reporting the most incidents.

The legislation mandates itemized invoices, restricts rates for emergency tows initiated by law enforcement, and requires specific provisions in contracts between law enforcement and towing companies. It also puts a lid on excessive fees, and guarantees access to personal items inside towed vehicles. Commercial carriers will also now have the ability to file complaints with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office over unreasonable charges.

This reform aims to level the playing field, particularly for commercial carriers who have disproportionately experienced unreasonable towing charges. By setting rate restrictions for emergency tows and empowering the Attorney General’s office to address complaints, Indiana is showing its commitment to fair towing practices statewide.