October 10, 2024
Local News

Man convicted in 1975 murder of North Webster girl

by Derek Decker0

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man connected to the murder of a North Webster girl in 1975 was found guilty at a bench trial Tuesday.

Fred Bandy Jr. waived his right to a jury trial last month. 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell’s case went cold until last year when advancements in lab technology helped investigators identify two men–Bandy and John Lehman–to the homicide.

Both were arrested in February of last year.

The coroner ruled that Mitchell drowned in the Elkhart River all those years ago, but signs of a struggle led to the conclusion of a homicide.

Lehman will be in court Friday after taking a plea deal for a lesser charge.

Related posts

Plea Deal Reached For Man Accused of Threatening Congressman Jim Banks

WOWO News

Van struck woman in Walmart parking lot

Saige Driver

Woman hospitalized after Noble County fire

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.