Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for season today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for their 20th season today.

Darlington is a seasonal store that attracts hundreds of thousands of customers from the Midwest during the 11 weeks they’re open. The store started in a warehouse near the airport in 2004 and is now located on Coliseum Blvd.

To celebrate their 20th year, they’ll be giving away $500 a day in cash or prizes.

Darlington has just under 2 million items priced at $2.49.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The warehouse is open until Christmas Eve.