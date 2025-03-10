Man Faces 20 Charges After Allegedly Stealing Over $76 Thousand From Fort Wayne Menards Stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 34-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly stealing over $76 thousand from Fort Wayne’s Menards locations.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a Menards Corporate Investigator contacted the Street Crimes Unit in January regarding the suspect. From May to December 2024, 21 Alive News says Brandon Gerber stole about $76, 548 in merchandise.

Gerber is facing 20 charges and was arrested on March 5 once the charges were completed.

He is currently being held at the Allen County Jail with no bond due to pending theft cases.