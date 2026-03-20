Michigan Responds to Rise in Antisemitism

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan officials are calling for new legislation and increased security funding following a vehicle attack at Temple Israel in suburban Detroit.

Lawmakers and state leaders gathered to address what they describe as a rise in antisemitism, pointing to the recent incident in which a vehicle rammed into the synagogue. The event has renewed focus on protections for religious institutions and the need for stronger legal consequences for threats, according to WXYZ-TV.

Among the proposals being discussed is legislation that would expand penalties for individuals who make threats of terrorism, making certain actions punishable as felonies. Officials say the measure is aimed at preventing violence before it occurs.

Lawmakers are also advocating for increased funding to enhance security at synagogues, schools, and community centers. Some officials say recent investments in security measures have proven effective, but additional resources are needed statewide.

The discussion also included calls for broader community awareness and responses to antisemitism, with leaders emphasizing the role individuals play in addressing hate-related behavior.

The proposals remain under consideration as lawmakers continue to evaluate next steps following the incident, according to WXYZ-TV.