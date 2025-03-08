Missing Fort Wayne 3-Year-Old Found Safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A missing 3-year-old from Fort Wayne has been found safe after reportedly being kidnapped.

The Shaker Heights Police Department was made aware on Wednesday that the child may be in Northeast Ohio.

Reports say a Fort Wayne woman told police that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and kidnapped her 3-year-old daughter. The ex-boyfriend was believed to have returned to Northeast Ohio where he has ties.

The ex-boyfriend, identified as Shaquille Thomas, was pulled over near Interstate 271 and Chagrin Blvd.

The child was found safe and is currently with another family member in Cleveland while waiting to be reunited with her mother.

Reports say the child was taken earlier this year, but a missing person’s report could not be filed until paperwork was provided proving that the child’s mother had sole custody.