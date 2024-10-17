Man facing attempted murder now charged with armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A man faces attempted murder charges in Noble County and armed robbery charges in a separate case in Allen County.

Allen Superior Court filed the armed robbery charge on Wednesday, accusing 23-year-old Blake Frederickson of holding someone at knifepoint and stealing their car during an incident on Sept. 5.

Court documents show that a driver gave Frederickson and another person a ride to Foster Park.

When they arrived at the park, the driver felt hands around his neck and a knife at his throat.