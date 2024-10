MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman from Muncie is accused of hitting her father with a cane after they argued about a cigarette coupon.

After possibly breaking his hand, she reportedly turned her aggression toward the police, throwing a pressure washer at the police chief when they arrived.

Angie Lynn Yost, 50, was arrested on Tuesday and faces preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

She is currently in Delaware County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.