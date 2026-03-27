80 Fake Students Used in Michigan College Aid Fraud

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) A Detroit woman has pleaded guilty to a scheme that defrauded the federal government of more than $2.5 million in student aid over a decade. Michelle Denise Hill, 48, submitted false applications for over 80 people claiming to attend Wayne County Community College, according to the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General.

Investigators say the individuals listed on the applications had no intention of pursuing a degree. Hill reportedly obtained high school diplomas for them, many from a Florida online program, and completed their online college coursework herself to make it appear they were progressing academically. This allowed the continued disbursement of Pell Grants and Federal Direct Student Loans across multiple semesters.

The scheme resulted in over $3 million in federal aid awarded, with $2,530,854 actually disbursed. Hill has agreed to repay $2.5 million in restitution and faces sentencing on August 3, 2026. U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said Hill “turned a lifeline for students into a personal profit, depriving hardworking Americans of critical support.”

According to John Woolley, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General, the case demonstrates the agency’s ongoing commitment to protecting federal student aid funds and pursuing individuals who exploit the system. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan A. Particka and John K. Neal.