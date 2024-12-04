Man hurt after standoff, shootout with police in North Manchester

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – A man is seriously hurt after a standoff and shootout with police in North Manchester.

Police say the state police SWAT Team was requested to assist in executing a search and arrest warrant at a residence near Wayne Street and State Road 13 in North Manchester. All this was the result of an investigation led by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, a standoff began when the people inside the home refused to come out.

As the SWAT Team attempted to make entry, shots were fired from inside the residence, forcing them to move back from the immediate area. By this time, a man and a woman had already surrendered, but 37-year-old Jacob Slocum remained inside.

ISP negotiators communicated with Slocum for several hours in an attempt to get him to safely exit the residence. Despite their efforts, the communication was unsuccessful. The SWAT Team forced entry and found Slocum with a firearm.

Slocum shot toward the troopers and officers responded with gunfire, giving the man serious injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the incident.