Man In Mental Health Crisis Taken Into Custody After Fort Wayne Pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department took a man into custody Thursday after a low-speed pursuit that ended on the city’s north side.

Police were initially dispatched to a business in the 5700 block of St. Joe Road on a report of a vehicle that had been parked on the property for an extended period. When officers arrived, they learned the person inside the vehicle had been reported missing out of Michigan and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

As officers worked to confirm the situation, the adult male fled in the vehicle, prompting a low-speed pursuit. Officers later deployed stop sticks along Coliseum Boulevard near Sherman, which deflated all four tires.

The vehicle came to a stop on West Coliseum Boulevard near Executive Boulevard. Officers attempted to communicate with the driver, who initially refused to exit.

Specialized units, including the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit, responded to assist in de-escalating the situation. After a period of negotiation, the man exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say he will be transported to a hospital for evaluation.