Man In Warsaw Arrested On Drug And Child Porn Charges

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Porn, pills, pot, meth and guns… That’s what Indiana State Police say they found after serving a search warrant at a home in Warsaw.

Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 35-year-old Aaron Burchett of Warsaw was in possession of child pornography.

But when they served their warrant at his home on Old Road 30, on Thursday, they also found suspected meth, T-H-C oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

Burchett faces charges of possession of the child porn, the drugs, and for possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon. He was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.