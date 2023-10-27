October 27, 2023
Indiana News

Man In Warsaw Arrested On Drug And Child Porn Charges

by WOWO News0
"Handcuffs" by Luctheo, License

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Porn, pills, pot, meth and guns… That’s what Indiana State Police say they found after serving a search warrant at a home in Warsaw.

Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 35-year-old Aaron Burchett of Warsaw was in possession of child pornography.

But when they served their warrant at his home on Old Road 30, on Thursday, they also found suspected meth, T-H-C oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

Burchett faces charges of possession of the child porn, the drugs, and for possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon. He was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Related posts

INDOT reminding drivers to move over and slow down

Kayla Blakeslee

2-Year Sentence for Assisting Criminal in Teen’s Death

Kayla Blakeslee

Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms and homes

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.