Man In Wheelchair Killed In Downtown Fort Wayne Crash Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who died after being hit by a car while crossing a downtown Fort Wayne street in a wheelchair Sunday evening.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Clinton and East Baker streets, near the downtown USPS building.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the man was attempting to cross Clinton Street in his wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators noted that it was raining heavily at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Tyran Dwayne McMillian, a resident of Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

McMillian’s death marks the 34th traffic-related fatality in Allen County so far this year.