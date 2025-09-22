Update On The Fort Wayne Fire Department  

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker and the Fort Wayne Fire Department leadership today announced that mediation efforts on a new collective bargaining agreement for Fort Wayne firefighters have ended.

The mediator, Jason Arp, was selected from a panel of three individuals proposed by the Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters IAFF Local 124.

The City of Fort Wayne engaged in mediation with the union in an effort to resolve contract disputes. The mediation process ended today as the City and union couldn’t reach an agreement on several disputed points. The City did not want mediation to stop. However, it could not continue if one side was unwilling to move off their position. The City continues to be committed to finding common ground for a better collective bargaining agreement that benefits firefighters and taxpayers.

Items that weren’t able to be resolved included sick time for non-duty related injuries. The current contract calls for up to 365 days of full pay for a firefighter injured outside of official work duties. A proposal was presented to change the amount of non-duty-related paid sick time off to a period of six to nine months. This change also has support from some members of City Council. Prior to contract negotiations in 2024, Mayor Tucker and Fire Chief Eric Lahey met with City Council to discuss the contract as required by city ordinance. At that time, members of City Council said they would not approve a contract that included a full year of paid sick time off for non-duty-related injury or illness. As a result, the Administration, through the negotiation process, delivered several proposals to the union, all of which were rejected and ultimately led to mediation.

Another point of contention was the union president’s pay. The union asked the City to pay for half of the president’s salary. The City, last year, gave a $4,000 increase to the base pay for firefighters in exchange for the union’s agreement to relieve the City of the cost of paying the salary for the union president.

“This is a disappointing day that we hoped wouldn’t come,” said Mayor Tucker. “I still have hope and optimism that we’ll get to where we need to be. Public safety continues to be a top priority as we invest resources in people, equipment, and technology to provide life-saving care. Our efforts to balance public safety needs while also making sure that taxpayer dollars are being utilized in the most responsible manner possible won’t stop.”

Even with this latest setback our community is fortunate to have an outstanding fire department with the health and well-being of residents being a top priority. The public can rest knowing that our excellent firefighters are committed to protecting and serving individuals, families, neighborhoods, and businesses.

Mayor Tucker and the Fort Wayne Fire Department leadership team will continue to keep the public informed on next steps in the process, which will likely be non-binding arbitration.