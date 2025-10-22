October 22, 2025
Man Leads Police On High Speed Pursuit In Gary

GARY, Ind. — A man was arrested in northern Indiana after leading Indiana state troopers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The pursuit began when a trooper observed two vehicles racing on Interstate 80 near Gary.

The driver of one vehicle, clocked at 136 miles per hour, refused to stop and reached speeds of 150 miles per hour before crashing near Crown Point.

The suspect, identified as Brayan Guerrero, 21, was arrested and faces multiple charges. Guerrero was also wearing a GoPro camera during the chase.

