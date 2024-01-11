January 11, 2024
Man sought for voyeurism at Glenbrook Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of voyeurism at Glenbrook Mall.

FWPD says the man in the picture held a camera under the dressing room door at Hollister while a young female was trying on clothes on Aug. 8, 2023. Another similar incident occurred at the same store on Dec. 19.

With information, police ask the public to call (260) 427-2228.

Police also note they suspect the same person was involved in both incidents, but they aren’t sure.

