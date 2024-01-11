With The Snowy Season In Full Swing, The DNR Urges Caution When Participating In Winter Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — While fishing, skating, and snowmobiling are all enticing activities, the Department of Natural Resources says people should always assume they are on “thin ice.”

Testing the thickness with an ice auger should be the first step before getting out on the ice.

They also recommend wearing a life jacket or flotation coat, carrying ice picks and rope gear, leaving a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member before going out on the ice, and not testing the thickness of the ice while alone.

Our partners in news at 21ALIVE say at least four inches is recommended for fishing and five inches is recommended for snowmobiling.

Additionally, areas of flowing water, like rivers and streams, should be avoided even if they are covered by a layer of ice.