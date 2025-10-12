Man Wanted For Pointing Firearm Last Winter Arrested In Oregon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The man accused of pointing a gun at a police officer during a live nativity at Central Ministries in Fort Wayne last winter has been arrested.

Officials say the man, identified as Tyler Leavitt, was arrested in Oregon after an officer saw a suspicious truck.

The officer was made aware of the warrant and attempted to arrest him, though Leavitt led officers on a chase.

He was eventually caught and arrested.

Leavitt faces charges including Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon.

Reports say the warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court earlier this year.