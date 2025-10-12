Indiana 4th Grade Essay Competition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Hoosier 4th graders are invited to participate in an essay competition that could earn them some college savings money.

To commemorate Indiana Statehood Day on December 11, Hoosier fourth graders can take part in the competition, encouraging them to learn about and celebrate Indiana.

This year’s theme is “Explore Indiana!” and is looking for features on the history of the state as well as its landscapes and sports teams.

Essays should be between 100 and 300 words and can be handwritten or typed.

Three essays will be selected by a panel of judges. The winners will receive $529 for their Indiana529 education savings account and will be invited to read their essay during Indiana’s 209th Statehood Day on December 11.

All entries are due by October 20.

You can click HERE for more information.