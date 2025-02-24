Manchester University To Host Free Public Health Event

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) — Students from Manchester University Fort Wayne will lead its Spartans CARE (Connect, Assess, Restore, Educate) event on Saturday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to learn more about important health topics, such as mental health, vaccinations, Medicare and Medicaid, medication safety, and more. Free health assessments will be available, including cholesterol screenings, blood glucose screenings, blood pressure, vital signs, and more. This is an all-ages event where children are also invited to learn about nutrition and wellness. The indoor playground will be open.

Manchester offers traditional and accelerated degrees in nursing, and six master’s and professional doctorate programs in the health sciences. Students at the Fort Wayne location get practical and simulated training using state-of-the art equipment.

A full list of services at the event can be found here.